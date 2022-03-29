Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 224,265 Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,128,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,265 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 1.39% of DigitalBridge Group worth $59,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 200.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 15,003,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,470,000 after buying an additional 10,007,899 shares during the period. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS boosted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS now owns 9,252,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,795,000 after buying an additional 2,887,215 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 3rd quarter worth $14,472,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 2,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,323,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,012,000 after buying an additional 2,226,303 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth $13,981,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalBridge Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

DigitalBridge Group stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,268,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,408,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $8.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.16.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $255.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc operates as a global real estate investment trust that owns, operates, and invests across the full spectrum of digital infrastructure and real estate. It invests across five key verticals: data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. The company was founded by Thomas Joseph Barrack, Jr.

