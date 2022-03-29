Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,986,328 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 147,735 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors makes up about 1.1% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 1.50% of NXP Semiconductors worth $908,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 333.1% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,763,425 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $629,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,319 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth $84,723,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,300,033 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $296,122,000 after buying an additional 341,518 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10,493.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 330,504 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $64,736,000 after buying an additional 327,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth $60,005,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI stock traded up $4.77 on Tuesday, hitting $194.19. 77,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,585,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.41. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $168.74 and a 1-year high of $239.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $191.12 and its 200 day moving average is $206.01.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.56%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.75.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

