Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Stake in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,037,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,067 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 2.34% of WideOpenWest worth $43,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WOW. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the third quarter worth $56,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 68.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 299.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,516 shares during the period. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the third quarter worth $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

Shares of WOW traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.04. 237,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,676. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.35. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.34 and a 12 month high of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

WideOpenWest ( NYSE:WOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.13). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 74.52% and a negative return on equity of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WideOpenWest news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $319,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $787,420. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on WOW. Zacks Investment Research lowered WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on WideOpenWest from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WideOpenWest has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

About WideOpenWest (Get Rating)

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.