Brown Advisory Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,370,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97,997 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 1.45% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $54,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 379.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 66,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 52,795 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 89.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 29,347 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 34.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,002,000 after purchasing an additional 91,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 216.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,011. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.24. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.56 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.12.

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 42.24%. The company had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.97%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PPBI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Stephens lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.