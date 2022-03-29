Brown Advisory Inc. Has $66.99 Million Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,099,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,669 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.66% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $66,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

NYSE:KNX traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,217,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,568. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.22 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.50 and a 200-day moving average of $55.62.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.81%.

KNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Europe increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

In related news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $108,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $3,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,370 shares of company stock valued at $5,454,741. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.