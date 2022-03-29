Brown Advisory Inc. Has $70.17 Million Stock Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 641,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 121,784 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 1.02% of Woodward worth $70,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the third quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Woodward by 415.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 59.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 7,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

WWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Woodward from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Woodward in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Woodward currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.86.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,121,068.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $8,662,660.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Woodward stock traded up $3.42 on Tuesday, hitting $128.38. The stock had a trading volume of 559,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,202. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.20 and a 200 day moving average of $114.93. Woodward, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $130.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.53.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 25.25%.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

