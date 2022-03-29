Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 102.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 965,548 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488,773 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.15% of eBay worth $64,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of eBay by 30.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,518,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994,774 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,678,684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $742,151,000 after acquiring an additional 204,230 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of eBay by 2.3% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 7,356,250 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $512,510,000 after acquiring an additional 163,562 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth $457,861,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 4.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,837,932 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $337,059,000 after acquiring an additional 184,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $2,696,527.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

EBAY stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,341,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,478,775. The company has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.16. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.53 and a 12-month high of $81.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.71.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. eBay’s payout ratio is 4.35%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

