Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,802,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,096 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 1.61% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $53,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 227,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after buying an additional 7,355 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 12,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000.

NASDAQ:SFM traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.22. 1,614,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,171. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.94. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.30.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 64,047 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $2,093,696.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Mcglinchey sold 13,027 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $408,917.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,946 shares of company stock worth $3,416,200 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SFM. Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.83.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

