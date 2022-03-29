Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 796,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 68,207 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.97% of MSCI worth $488,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 131.8% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the third quarter valued at $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 293.8% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $639.67.

NYSE:MSCI traded up $10.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $518.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,861. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $511.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $581.12. The stock has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.96 and a beta of 1.01. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $414.23 and a twelve month high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.10 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 256.92% and a net margin of 35.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.82%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

