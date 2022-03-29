Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,771,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,209 shares during the period. Cintas comprises 1.0% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 1.71% of Cintas worth $785,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 325.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Cintas by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS traded up $8.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $431.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,688. The company’s 50-day moving average is $382.96 and its 200-day moving average is $408.41. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $334.61 and a 52-week high of $461.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

CTAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.11.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

