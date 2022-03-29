Brown Advisory Inc. Trims Stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,660,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,882 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 3.01% of Genpact worth $300,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Genpact by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,545,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $786,077,000 after purchasing an additional 909,038 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genpact by 0.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,111,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,866,000 after purchasing an additional 62,902 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Genpact by 10.2% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,029,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,933,000 after purchasing an additional 465,504 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 86.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,091,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,150,000 after buying an additional 1,431,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,953,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,777,000 after buying an additional 36,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on G. Cowen downgraded shares of Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Genpact in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.71.

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $792,888.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genpact stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.45. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $54.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.51.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 26.18%.

Genpact Profile (Get Rating)

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.