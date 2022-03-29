Brown Advisory Securities LLC Buys Shares of 5,000 Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter worth $34,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9,490.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter worth $76,000. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPM stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.55. 1,983,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,592,324. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $36.39 and a 52 week high of $50.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.47.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 62.82% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WPM. Raymond James set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.40.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

