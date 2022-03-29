Brown Advisory Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC trimmed its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.75. 939,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,065. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $111.53 and a one year high of $129.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.45 and its 200 day moving average is $121.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.888 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

