Brown Advisory Securities LLC Has $5.07 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,126 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 2.2% of Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,169,000 after buying an additional 4,247,445 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 98.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,308,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,076,000 after buying an additional 3,634,888 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 239.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,445,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,630,000 after buying an additional 2,431,209 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1,661.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,912,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,354,000 after buying an additional 1,804,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 183.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,070,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,387,000 after buying an additional 1,340,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $162.18. 6,153,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,862,071. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.17 and a 52 week high of $163.28. The company has a market cap of $286.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.80.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.44%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.31.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,819 shares of company stock worth $16,155,094. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

