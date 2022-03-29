Brown Advisory Securities LLC Has $790,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 821,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,798,000 after buying an additional 30,853 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 68,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,333,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $5.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $211.71. The company had a trading volume of 28,592,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,810,234. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.91. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $187.92 and a twelve month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.