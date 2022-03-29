Brown Advisory Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Crown Castle International by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after purchasing an additional 856,986 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Crown Castle International by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after purchasing an additional 14,745 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 61,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total value of $441,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock traded up $3.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,440,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,759. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $157.16 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The company has a market capitalization of $79.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.58.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 220.23%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCI. Barclays cut their target price on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($243.96) to €214.00 ($235.16) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James raised Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.46.

About Crown Castle International (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.