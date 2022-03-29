Brown Advisory Securities LLC Purchases 1,300 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 446.1% in the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,050,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,769 shares in the last quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at $99,386,000. Dendur Capital LP lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 147.5% during the third quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 2,562,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,593,000 after buying an additional 1,527,456 shares during the period. Makena Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 352.4% during the third quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 1,279,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,177,000 after buying an additional 996,273 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 7.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,221,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,399,000 after buying an additional 553,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLDR traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.85. 2,176,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,547,214. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.24 and a 52 week high of $86.48.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.89. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on BLDR. B. Riley raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.09.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

