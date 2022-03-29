Brown Advisory Securities LLC Sells 25,883 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 57.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,883 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $34,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.44. The stock had a trading volume of 46,240,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,256,340. The firm has a market cap of $350.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.00. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Societe Generale cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 17th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.27.

Bank of America Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.