Brown Advisory Securities LLC Trims Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC trimmed its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citic Securities started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.18.

NYSE KMX traded up $5.19 on Tuesday, reaching $103.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,199,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.37 and a 200-day moving average of $125.90. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.04 and a 1 year high of $155.98.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

