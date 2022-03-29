BRP (TSE:DOO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$130.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on BRP from C$140.00 to C$115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on BRP from C$128.00 to C$124.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on BRP from C$127.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on BRP from C$135.00 to C$114.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$136.36.

Shares of DOO opened at C$97.32 on Monday. BRP has a 1 year low of C$73.74 and a 1 year high of C$129.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$93.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$105.12. The firm has a market cap of C$7.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.37%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

