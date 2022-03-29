BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of BTCS stock opened at $4.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average of $5.45. BTCS has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The company has a market cap of $57.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.84.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. BTCS’s dividend payout ratio is -1.22%.
BTCS Company Profile (Get Rating)
BTCS, Inc engages in the digital currency ecosystem and blockchain technologies. It manages an online marketplace where consumers can purchase merchandise using digital currencies such as bitcoin. The company was founded by Timothy Sidie and Michal Handerhan in 2008 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.
