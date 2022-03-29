Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Lowered to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BZLFY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunzl from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,800 ($36.68) to GBX 2,935 ($38.45) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,350 ($30.78) to GBX 2,400 ($31.44) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut shares of Bunzl to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,019.50.

Bunzl stock opened at $38.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Bunzl has a one year low of $31.41 and a one year high of $40.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.32.

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

