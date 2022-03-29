Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. produces cement, ready-mix concrete and construction aggregates. Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. is based in Casale Monferrato, Italy. “
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Buzzi Unicem from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.
Buzzi Unicem Company Profile (Get Rating)
Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site; safety sheets; and clinkers. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Buzzi Unicem (BZZUF)
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Buzzi Unicem (BZZUF)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Unicem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi Unicem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.