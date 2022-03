Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. produces cement, ready-mix concrete and construction aggregates. Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. is based in Casale Monferrato, Italy. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Buzzi Unicem from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of BZZUF traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.08. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.32 and its 200 day moving average is $21.99. Buzzi Unicem has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site; safety sheets; and clinkers. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

