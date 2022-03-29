Bytes Technology Group’s (BYIT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 650 ($8.51) target price on the stock.
Separately, Barclays began coverage on Bytes Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an overweight rating and a GBX 640 ($8.38) target price on the stock.
Bytes Technology Group stock opened at GBX 485.40 ($6.36) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 461.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 512.28. Bytes Technology Group has a one year low of GBX 390.40 ($5.11) and a one year high of GBX 588.50 ($7.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of £1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 52.19.
About Bytes Technology Group (Get Rating)
Bytes Technology Group plc provides software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.
