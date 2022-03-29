Bytes Technology Group’s (BYIT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 650 ($8.51) target price on the stock.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on Bytes Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an overweight rating and a GBX 640 ($8.38) target price on the stock.

Get Bytes Technology Group alerts:

Bytes Technology Group stock opened at GBX 485.40 ($6.36) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 461.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 512.28. Bytes Technology Group has a one year low of GBX 390.40 ($5.11) and a one year high of GBX 588.50 ($7.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of £1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 52.19.

In other news, insider Neil Murphy sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 510 ($6.68), for a total transaction of £2,550,000 ($3,340,319.62). Also, insider Erika Schraner bought 10,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 503 ($6.59) per share, with a total value of £50,486.11 ($66,133.23).

About Bytes Technology Group (Get Rating)

Bytes Technology Group plc provides software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bytes Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bytes Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.