Bytom Trading Up 7% Over Last Week (BTM)

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Bytom has a market cap of $42.40 million and $3.38 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for $0.0257 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bytom has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $129.28 or 0.00273125 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00012621 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001040 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,744,352,400 coins and its circulating supply is 1,647,547,044 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

