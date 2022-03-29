C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.98 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) will announce sales of $5.98 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.14 billion and the highest is $6.57 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide posted sales of $4.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full year sales of $24.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.80 billion to $25.72 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $22.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.34 billion to $24.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS.

CHRW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $124.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.45.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $110.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12-month low of $84.67 and a 12-month high of $112.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

