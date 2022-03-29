Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,352,588,000 after buying an additional 4,375,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 302.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,292,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $429,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,762 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 28.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,011,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,162,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,551 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,361,379 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $562,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $158.45 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $177.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,268 shares of company stock worth $1,127,754. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

