Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,620,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478,084 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 3.46% of Cactus worth $99,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WHD. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after purchasing an additional 136,250 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cactus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 8.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,051,000 after buying an additional 15,050 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Cactus in the third quarter worth about $586,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 1.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 192,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period.

Get Cactus alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cactus from $45.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cactus from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.40.

WHD traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.13. 457,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,297. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 65.22 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Cactus, Inc. has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $64.18.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.26 million. Cactus had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.01%.

In other news, COO Joel Bender sold 16,268 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $792,251.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 82,067 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $4,198,547.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 235,206 shares of company stock worth $12,856,083. Insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Profile (Get Rating)

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.