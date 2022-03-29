CAE (TSE:CAE) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $32.09

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$32.09 and traded as low as C$31.42. CAE shares last traded at C$31.79, with a volume of 384,642 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CAE shares. Morgan Stanley set a C$37.00 target price on CAE and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th. Desjardins upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.78.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$32.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$34.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.10.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

