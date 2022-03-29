CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Short Interest Up 193.2% in March

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,800 shares, a growth of 193.2% from the February 28th total of 73,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,339,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of CAIXY stock opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.00. CaixaBank has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $1.28.

CAIXY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded CaixaBank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group upgraded CaixaBank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €3.40 ($3.74) target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CaixaBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CaixaBank from €3.40 ($3.74) to €4.20 ($4.62) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.42.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

