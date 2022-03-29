Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. Sells 8,041 Shares of Stock

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 8,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.55, for a total value of C$36,585.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 457,817 shares in the company, valued at C$2,083,021.57.

CFW opened at C$4.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$174.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.80, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$2.75 and a 12-month high of C$6.45.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.56) by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$257.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$263.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CFW shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$5.75 target price on Calfrac Well Services and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

About Calfrac Well Services (Get Rating)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.