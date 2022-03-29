Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. Sells 8,041 Shares of Stock

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 8,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.55, for a total value of C$36,585.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 457,817 shares in the company, valued at C$2,083,021.57.
CFW opened at C$4.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$174.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.80, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$2.75 and a 12-month high of C$6.45.
Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.56) by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$257.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$263.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.
About Calfrac Well Services (Get Rating)
Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.
