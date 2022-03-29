California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CRC. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on California Resources in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, California Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Shares of CRC stock opened at $48.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.65. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.28. California Resources has a 1 year low of $21.79 and a 1 year high of $49.99.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $634.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.36 million. California Resources had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 42.74%. California Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 317.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that California Resources will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 5,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total transaction of $220,650.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 40,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $1,765,030.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 618,610 shares of company stock worth $26,937,487.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in California Resources during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in California Resources by 632.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

