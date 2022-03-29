Callon Petroleum to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.76 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a report released on Wednesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $3.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.28. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.54 EPS.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.15). Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 40.46% and a net margin of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $692.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CPE. Truist Financial upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

CPE stock opened at $61.17 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.67. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $25.32 and a fifty-two week high of $66.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 2.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 11,700,780 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $552,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512,623 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,390,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $349,212,000 after buying an additional 1,321,366 shares in the last quarter. JB Investments Management LLC grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 3,183,470 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $150,419,000 after buying an additional 50,784 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,314 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,484,000 after buying an additional 135,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Point Capital LP grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 311.0% in the 4th quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 527,538 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $24,926,000 after buying an additional 777,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $10,719,908.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 9,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $579,762.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 748,838 shares of company stock valued at $44,478,204 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

