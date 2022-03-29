Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO)’s stock price traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.16 and last traded at $26.51. 130,184 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,577,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CCJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Cameco from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Get Cameco alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of -140.39 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $368.91 million during the quarter. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.094 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.41%. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,182,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cameco by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,424,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,907 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cameco by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,443,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,376 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth $44,008,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Cameco by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,601,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.