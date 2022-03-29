Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $46.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $47.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CPB. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.56.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $44.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.49. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

