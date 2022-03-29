Cancom (ETR:COK) Given a €83.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Cancom (ETR:COK – Get Rating) has been assigned a €83.00 ($91.21) target price by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 54.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($87.91) price target on Cancom in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($80.22) price target on Cancom in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($79.12) price target on Cancom in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €67.50 ($74.18) price target on Cancom in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €72.42 ($79.58).

Shares of COK stock traded down €1.22 ($1.34) on Tuesday, hitting €53.84 ($59.16). The company had a trading volume of 85,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,248. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €52.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is €55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.67. Cancom has a twelve month low of €45.65 ($50.16) and a twelve month high of €64.82 ($71.23).

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

