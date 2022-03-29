Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Short Interest Update

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Cannabis Sativa stock opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. Cannabis Sativa has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.25.
About Cannabis Sativa (Get Rating)
