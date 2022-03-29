Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY)

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NRDY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TPG Pace Tech Opportunities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

NRDY stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,943. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $13.49. The company has a market cap of $822.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.48.

In other TPG Pace Tech Opportunities news, CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 221,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,764.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.10% of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Company Profile

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

