Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $7.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.97. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $7.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $28.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $24.95 EPS.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share.

PXD has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.20.

PXD opened at $253.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $133.73 and a 52-week high of $257.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $230.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.38. The company has a market cap of $61.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Capital World Investors grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,922,031 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,151,697,000 after buying an additional 2,011,643 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,105,125 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,110,392,000 after buying an additional 1,898,932 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,764,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,278.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 582,014 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $105,524,000 after buying an additional 539,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,499,762 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $416,236,000 after buying an additional 522,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 23,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total value of $5,899,475.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.67, for a total transaction of $343,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,849 shares of company stock worth $21,606,781 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.06%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.