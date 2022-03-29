CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust stock opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.54.
CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CPAMF)
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
- MarketBeat Podcast: How To Spot Value Stocks With Real Value
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
Receive News & Ratings for CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.