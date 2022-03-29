Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.80.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CARA shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
CARA opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $659.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.05. Cara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $29.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.95.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 29,972 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,199,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,683,000 after buying an additional 93,737 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 61,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.
