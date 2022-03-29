Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 on April 15th

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4908 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

Cardinal Health has raised its dividend by 1.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 35 consecutive years. Cardinal Health has a payout ratio of 33.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cardinal Health to earn $5.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.6%.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $57.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.90. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth $1,407,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,353,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,701,000 after buying an additional 112,496 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 923,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,549,000 after buying an additional 295,321 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 515,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,545,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 73,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

