CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.37

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.37 and traded as low as $4.80. CareCloud shares last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 198,856 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on MTBC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CareCloud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of CareCloud from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get CareCloud alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.69 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.46.

CareCloud ( NASDAQ:MTBC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.16. CareCloud had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CareCloud, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 3,240 shares of CareCloud stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $82,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in CareCloud in the 4th quarter valued at $443,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CareCloud by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CareCloud in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in CareCloud in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CareCloud by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 136,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 25,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

About CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC)

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.