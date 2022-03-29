Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Short Interest Update

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a decrease of 53.4% from the February 28th total of 3,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 603,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Caribou Biosciences stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.58. 2,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,895. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.13. Caribou Biosciences has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $32.65.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). The business had revenue of $2.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Caribou Biosciences will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRBU has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Caribou Biosciences from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.29.

In other Caribou Biosciences news, VP Ryan Fischesser purchased 7,387 shares of Caribou Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $29,548.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $70,738,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,763,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,605,000 after purchasing an additional 581,489 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $28,460,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $21,785,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $20,544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

