Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,600 ($20.96) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of CCL opened at GBX 1,305 ($17.09) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,361.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,434.90. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of GBX 1,047 ($13.71) and a one year high of GBX 1,890.20 ($24.76). The company has a market cap of £15.29 billion and a PE ratio of -2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.01, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

