Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Receives $232.70 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $232.70.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CASY traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.55. 294,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,745. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.58. Casey’s General Stores has a 12-month low of $170.82 and a 12-month high of $229.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 16.26%.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

