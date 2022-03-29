Castweet (CTT) Trading 3.1% Higher Over Last Week

Castweet (CTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Castweet has a total market cap of $99,411.91 and $814.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Castweet has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. One Castweet coin can now be purchased for $0.0554 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get Castweet alerts:

About Castweet

Castweet is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Castweet’s official message board is medium.com/@castweet . The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Castweet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using U.S. dollars.

