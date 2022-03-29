CBTX, Inc. (CBTX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on April 15th

CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

CBTX has raised its dividend by 37.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CBTX has a dividend payout ratio of 22.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CBTX to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ CBTX opened at $31.51 on Tuesday. CBTX has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $33.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $775.46 million, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.34.

CBTX ( NASDAQ:CBTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.33). CBTX had a net margin of 24.00% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $34.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBTX will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in CBTX by 305.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 22,941 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CBTX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,333,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,683,000 after buying an additional 13,246 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in CBTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in CBTX by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in CBTX by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 38.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

CBTX, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions to local small and mid-sized businesses and professionals. The company was founded by J. Pat Parsons on January 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

