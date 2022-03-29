Celsion (CLSN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 31st. Analysts expect Celsion to post earnings of ($0.90) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CLSN stock opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.66. The company has a current ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Celsion has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $25.65.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Celsion by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,332,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 719,758 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Celsion in the second quarter worth $228,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Celsion during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsion during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Celsion in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. 10.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Celsion in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

