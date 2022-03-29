Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and issued a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.92.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $16.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.08. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $16.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 74.32 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. FIL Ltd grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 43,864,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $442,243,000 after acquiring an additional 12,561,304 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $133,533,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,911,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $268,667,000 after buying an additional 9,113,090 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,566,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,741,000 after buying an additional 8,634,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the third quarter worth about $61,167,000. 46.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cenovus Energy (Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.